Please welcome today’s contestants:

Charlotte, a letter carrier, had a unicorn just before it was a correct FJ response;

Brandon, a communications director, handles public relations for the largest ensemble in the country; and

Melissa, a professor, knows words but can’t always pronounce them. Melissa is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,801.

Jeopardy!

MADE IN PENNSYLVANIA // TO THE MOUNTAINTOP! // THE 1980s // A.K.A. // IT’S A JOKE // 4-LETTER “V”ERBS

DD1 – $800 – TO THE MOUNTAINTOP! – The Gouter Route is the most popular path from Chamonix up this “roof of Europe” (Charlotte won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Melissa $2,200, Brandon -$800, Charlotte $2,800.

Scores going into DJ: : Melissa $3,600, Brandon $4,200, Charlotte $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

TV & MOVIE CITIES // BOOKS: THE FUTURE IS NOW // 2-WORD TERMS // THE LIFE SCIENCES // ETYMOLOGY // I LOVE A MAN IN CUNEIFORM

DD2 (video) – $800 – 2-WORD TERMS – (Shown is a three-leveled papal headgear) Until the end of the 19th century, this name for a horse racing achievement was only used to describe the papal tiara (Charlotte “let it ride” and moved into second by doubling to $11,600 vs. Melissa at $13,600.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ETYMOLOGY – The word delectable is related to this word that refers to one who dabbles in the fine arts or other areas (Melissa added $4,000 to her score of $14,000 vs. $10,400 for Charlotte.)

Melissa had a strong start in DJ, Charlotte moved into second by doubling on DD2, then Melissa pulled away again on DD3 to lead into FJ at $22,800 vs. $14,000 for Charlotte and $9,000 for Brandon.

Final Jeopardy!

MEDIEVAL PLACES – One of the participants in an 1170 event at this place said, “Let us away, knights; he will rise no more”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Melissa dropped $5,201 to win with $17,599 for a two-day total of $42,400.

Final scores: Melissa $17,599, Brandon $0, Charlotte $5,199.

Triple Stumper of the day: Two players timed out trying to come up with the office item the British call a drawing pin that has a body part in its name, a thumbtack.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mont Blanc? DD2 – What is Triple Crown? DD3 – What is dilettante? FJ – What is Canterbury Cathedral?

