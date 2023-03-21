A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Your Star Wars Discussion Thread

With The Mandalorian coming up tomorrow (the discussion post goes live at midnight!), The Bad Batch is underway, and likely both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew coming up later in 2023, I wanted to try doing a semi-regular Star Wars discussion topic. Especially for people who come into the individual shows late and aren’t likely to engage with the weekly discussion topics since they die down fairly quickly.

This topic is a catch-all for all kinds of Star Wars stuff but we do ask that you spoiler things out of a sense of caution when talking about specific shows and events because it is a catch-all.

Bonus prompt: Which prequel-era character would you want to see explored in more detail?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...