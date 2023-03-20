WW 203: Merlin Werewolf Day 1

In a land of myth and a time of werewolves, the destiny of a great kingdom rests on the shoulders of a young boy. His name, Merlin.

Merlin scrambled up the stairs from the caverns below the castle of Camelot. He had done it. Broke the chains that held the Great Dragon captive for twenty years. Merlin expected gratitude from Kilgharrah, but the Great Dragon flew off to wreak havoc on Camelot.

Warning bells echoed throughout the castle as the knights ran to the armory. Merlin watched in horror as his benevolent deed quickly turned on its head.

“Merlin! I need you to fetch my sword and armor. We’ve received word that Morgana is planning to attack the castle tonight,” Arthur ordered. “What are you gawking at me for? Honestly, all I want is a half-decent manservant, Merlin.”

“Arthur, haven’t you seen?” whispered Merlin, “The Great Dragon is free and is attacking the lower town.”

Arthur’s head whipped around to see flames lighting up the night sky.

“No. No! How did it get free?” Arthur roared with anger. Merlin ducked his head as he shifted uneasily. “Wake everyone in the castle. We have a long night to prepare for.”

Merlin took off, his mind racing. The continuity of these simultaneous attacks didn’t make sense. He would need to consult with Gaius about this.

Roles Camelot (13 Town) Merlin: A great warlock with immeasurable powers. Each night, Merlin’s power will be chosen by RNG, certain powers can only be used once. Cannot use powers on themselves. Can use powers on the same player consecutively. Reads as Magic. Arthur: One-shot Vigilante/Lover. Can gain an extra shot by receiving Excalibur. Gains private chat if connected with Guinevere. Reads as Camelot. Gaius: Court Physician. Heals a player each night. Cannot choose the same player two nights in a row. Cannot choose themselves. Reads as Camelot. Guinevere: Lover. Searching for her love, Arthur, but may be swayed by Lancelot first. Gains a private chat if connected with Arthur or Lancelot. Reads as Camelot. Leon: Upon first death (day or night), they will be resurrected by the Cup of Life and returned to the game. Reads as Camelot. Gwaine: Fruit vendor. Loves handing out apples. Reads as Camelot. Percival: Jailer. Uses brute strength to knock out a player, cannot target the same player two nights in a row or themselves. Reads as Camelot. Elyan: Investigator. Born a commoner, became a knight. Knows many people. Reads as Camelot. Lancelot: Lover. Searching for his love, Guinevere. Gains chat when connected. Dies if Guinevere dies, regardless of being connected. Reads as Camelot. The Lady of the Lake/Freya: Offers Excalibur, can only be used by Arthur (extra vig shot) or Uther (extra day vote) who have to guess who the Lady of the Lake is. Dies upon giving away Excalibur. Reads as Camelot. 3 Commoners: Your duty is to Camelot. Reads as Camelot. Old Religion (4-5 Wolves) Wolf kills are assigned Morgana: Head/Bodyguard Wolf. Uses the Fomorrah to make someone act in her place during deadly night actions. Loses Fomorrah upon completion. Recruits Mordred. Reads as Magic. Morgause: Bomb Wolf. Backup recruiter. If day killed, one of their voters will die by RNG. Reads as Magic. Cenred: Wolf Roleblocker. Can block the night actions of others. Reads as Magic. Agravaine: Sneaky Wolf. Reads as Camelot. The Great Dragon (1 Serial Killer) Kilgharrah: Burns someone nightly. If captured by Merlin, become a Commoner (Vanilla Town) and loses ability to kill. Reads as Magic. Independent Uther: King/Backup SK. Will receive an extra day vote if they receive Excalibur. Will perform nightly executions upon the death or capture of the Great Dragon. Reads as Camelot. Mordred: Can guess Merlin’s identity nightly but once recruited by the wolves can no longer guess. Considered a vanilla wolf once recruited. Reads as Magic. Players Anna MSD Wasp Kate the Great Jam Goat Beinggreen Marlowe sic jake hoho Josephus Eleanor Lindsay Moolissa Copywight Mrs. Queequeg Stars Lamb Moonster Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a tree branch falling on your head. Must have a minimum of three posts for a valid vote Auto-kill is reached once all players have voted Ties will results in RNG Night Actions: Merlin > Blocking > Healing > Investigating > Bodyguard > Kills Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. Remember the ways of the DRUID (Definite Revenge Ushering In Death)

Twilight will be Tuesday, March 21th at 7pm PST/10pm EST/3am WET

