Weekly Video Games Thread Celebrates Mario Day with Some Belated Tunes

Happy Monday, all, and welcome to the Weekly Video Games Thread.
Let’s get right into the prompt: favorite Mario music. My relationship with Nintendo’s mascot border on the religious, so I’d like to do a belated thing for MAR10 Day. And what’s more of a “Wolfman Jew has to publish three things on Sunday and Monday, including this” prompt than one that asks for you to throw in a music clip? Here’s some of my favorites, with a couple of Mario’s friends’ adventures included:
Let’s-a goooooo!
- Captain Toad: Treasure Trove, “Razzle-Dazzle Slider”
- Donkey Kong ’94, “Forest Theme”
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest, “Snakey Chantey”
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, “Windmill Hills”
- Dr. Mario, “Chill”
- Dr. Mario 64, “Cube”
- Luigi’s Mansion 3, “The Dance Floor”
- Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, “Treacherous Mansion”
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, “Bwa Enemies!”
- Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time, “Thwomp Volcano”
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, “Sweet Surfin'”
- Mario Golf (Game Boy), “Challenge”
- Mario Party 4, “Loud and Sweet”
- Mario Party 9, “Pandemonium”
- Mario Kart 8, “Mount Wario”
- Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, “Circuit Theme”
- Mario Kart Tour, “New York Minute”
- Mario Kart Wii, “Toad Factory”
- Mario Paint, “Gnat Attack 1”
- Mario Strikers Charged, “Luigi’s Theme”
- Mario’s Super Picross, “Wario Puzzle 1”
- New Super Mario Bros., “Athletic”
- New Super Mario Bros. U, “Sparkling Waters Overworld”
- Paper Mario, “Gusty Gulch Adventure”
- Paper Mario: Color Splash, “The Juggler”
- Paper Mario: The Origami King, “Shogun Studios”
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, “Battle Theme”
- Super Mario 3D World, “Hisstocrat”
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, “Fury Bowser (Phase 1)”
- Super Mario 64, “Dire Dire Docks”
- Super Mario Bros., “Underwater Theme”
- Super Mario Bros. 2, “Character Select”
- Super Mario Bros. 3, “World 7 (Pipe Maze)”
- Super Mario Galaxy, “Gusty Garden Galaxy”
- Super Mario Galaxy 2, “Cloudy Court Galaxy”
- Super Mario Kart, “Title Screen”
- Super Mario Land, “Muda Kingdom”
- Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, “Star Maze”
- Super Mario Maker 2, “Forest (Super Mario Bros. 1)”
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, “Fight Against a Somewhat Stronger Monster”
- Super Mario Odyssey, “Run, Jump, Throw! 1”
- Super Mario Sunshine, “Delfino Plaza”
- Super Mario World, “Bonus Screen”
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, “Obstacle Course” (shout out to its excellent remixes in Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe)
- Super Paper Mario, “Gloam Valley”
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl, “Ground Theme”
- Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS & Wii U, “Super Mario Bros. 3 Medley”
- Super Smash Bros. Melee, “Slide”
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, “King Bowser”
- Wario Blast: Featuring Bomberman!, “World 7”
- Wario Land: Shake It!, “Wreck Train”
- WarioWare: Get It Together!, “Penny’s Theme”
- WarioWare Gold, “Wario de Mucho”
- Yoshi’s Woolly World, “Clawdaddy Beach”
So I picked a few obvious in there. They’re still good! And yes, it did take more time than it was worth.
Of course, what kinds of gaming shenanigans did you get up to this weekend? I need some inspiration for what I wanna play next!