I just accept ubiquitous pizza available at gas stations as a given thing, but this article makes me wonder if there is something particularly Iowan about this:

Iowa’s love affair with gas station pizza, explained

Are the gas stations in your neck of the woods known for their pizza? Or do you have some sort of other local combination of business and food? Does your Dry Cleaner sell cheesesteaks or something?

