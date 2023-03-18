Madonna Song Tournament: Round 1

Time to see which songs made it!

Songs

“Like a Prayer”, “Into the Groove”, “Ray of Light”, “Express Yourself”, “Material Girl”, “Vogue”, “Lucky Star”, “Holiday”, “Live to Tell”, “Beautiful Stranger”, “La Isla Bonita”, “Like a Virgin”, “Crazy for You”, “Take a Bow”, “Cherish”, “Borderline”, “Who’s The Girl”, “Music”, “Justify My Love”, “Frozen”, “Open Your Heart”, “Human Nature”, “Secret”, “Dress You Up”, “Hung Up”, “The Power of Good-Bye”, “Drowned World/Substitute for Love”, “True Blue”, “Nothing Really Matters”, “Till Death Do Us Part”, “Candy Perfume Girl”, “Causing a Commotion”

Voting ends 20 March, 10PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...