Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 16TH, 2023:

Rattlesnakes (ALLBLK)

Shadow And Bone Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MARCH 17TH, 2023:

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman (Disney+)

Extrapolations Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Monster Factory Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Power Book II: Ghost Season Premiere (Starz)

Servant Series Finale (Apple TV+)

Swarm Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Magician’s Elephant (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MARCH 18TH, 2023:

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, MARCH 19TH, 2023:

Call The Midwife Season Twelve Premiere (PBS)

Inside With Jen Psaki Series Premiere (MSNBC)

Marie Antoinette (PBS)

Sandleton Season Premiere (PBS)

MONDAY, MARCH 20TH, 2023:

Grown Gospel (ALLBLK)

Independent Lens: Storming Caesars Palace (PBS)

The Larkins (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, MARCH 21ST, 2023:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22ND, 2023:

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Season Finale (NatGeo)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...