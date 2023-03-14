The Day Thread is horny for the Red Baron

For unknown reasons, Schwan’s frozen food has a popular line of pizzas named after a German fighter pilot who killed upwards of 70 British airmen and at least one American in combat. As such, marketing this product proved a bit challenging. Do you try to make some comparison between a quality the pizza may have and a enemy soldier who sent 70 men to their fiery deaths? Or try ignoring the name and make a non-sequitur commercial?

Or, as one ad campaign in 2000 did, you could posit the Red Baron as some kind of symbol of a by-gone more romantic era. Where chivalric men from high class families would attend galas. By buying and eating Red Baron pizza, you could escape the everyday and return to that world where warfare could be “civilized” and enemy combatants seen as honorable foes that it was okay to be horny for.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...