Pi is a psychological thriller from Darren Aronofsky. He wrote and directed this feature. It was also his directorial debut.

Released in 1998, it was getting an IMAX re-release today, March 14, 2023, thanks to A24.

The film would make 3.2 million dollars at the box office.

Happy 25th Anniversary!

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite movie from 1998?

