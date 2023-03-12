Movies

Scream VI Slays The Box Office Competition

The weekend totals for March 10th through the 12th 2023 estimates are in.

1) Scream VI$44,500,000
2) Creed III$27,172,435
3) 65$12,300,000
4) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania$7,000,000
5) Cocaine Bear$6,200,000
6) Jesus Revolution$5,175,000
7) Champions$5,150,000
8) Avatar: The Way of Water$2,700,000
9) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Village$1,891,429
10) Puss In Boots: The Last Wish$1,650,000
11) Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre$1,280,000
12) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar$929,817