Scream VI Slays The Box Office Competition

The weekend totals for March 10th through the 12th 2023 estimates are in.
|1) Scream VI
|–
|$44,500,000
|2) Creed III
|–
|$27,172,435
|3) 65
|–
|$12,300,000
|4) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|–
|$7,000,000
|5) Cocaine Bear
|–
|$6,200,000
|6) Jesus Revolution
|–
|$5,175,000
|7) Champions
|–
|$5,150,000
|8) Avatar: The Way of Water
|–
|$2,700,000
|9) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Village
|–
|$1,891,429
|10) Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
|–
|$1,650,000
|11) Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
|–
|$1,280,000
|12) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar
|–
|$929,817