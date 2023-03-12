Scream VI Slays The Box Office Competition

The weekend totals for March 10th through the 12th 2023 estimates are in.

1) Scream VI – $44,500,000 2) Creed III – $27,172,435 3) 65 – $12,300,000 4) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $7,000,000 5) Cocaine Bear – $6,200,000 6) Jesus Revolution – $5,175,000 7) Champions – $5,150,000 8) Avatar: The Way of Water – $2,700,000 9) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Village – $1,891,429 10) Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – $1,650,000 11) Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre – $1,280,000 12) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar – $929,817

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...