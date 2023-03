The Vandoliers are a country-punk band from Texas. They first showed up on my radar after I read about them playing a gig in Tennessee in dresses to protest the states dumb-as-hell anti-drag law. Then they auctioned the dresses to raise money for Knoxville Pride and the Tennessee Equality Movement, which is a solid move. And, to cap it all off, their music is rad.

