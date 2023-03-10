The Night Thread learns about FF II Cid

Tonight we continue my ongoing series about Cid in Final Fantasy games by looking at the FF2 variant, seen above. He’s the first Cid to officially appear in the series and makes quite an impression with his fashionable costume. The FF wiki has this to say about him (spoilers ahead):

Cid gave up his life as a white knight of Fynn for his airship. He has set a transport business at the town of Poft using the money charged for the flights to maintain the airship. During Firion and his allies’ quest to destroy the Dreadnought, Cid tells Firion that airships are powered by Sunfire, and that a lack of control of it would cause any engine to explode. After Firion and his friends obtain the Sunfire at Kashuan, Cid and Princess Hilda attempt to meet them there, but Cid’s airship is captured by the Dreadnought itself. The rebels infiltrate it and rescue both Cid and Hilda and destroy the warship.

Cid is fatally injured during the onslaught of the Emperor’s Cyclone, and is taken to Paul‘s home in Fynn. After the Cyclone is destroyed, he summons Firion to his bedside and bequeaths him the airship, which Firion uses to enter Palamecia Castle to stop Leon.

Cid’s soul travels to Machanon with others who have perished fighting the Empire. Cid joins the fallen white knights of Fynn to aid the perished civilians escape the monster-filled Raqia caverns and set up a small town beyond the passage inside. When Minwu, Scott, Ricard and Josef leave Raqia, they arrive at Machanon as well, and meet Cid, who offers them advice on their quest.