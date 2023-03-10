Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 10

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Nick, an attorney, did a police helicopter ride-along;

Jannette, a graduate student, had her encouraging high school friend in the audience; and

Stephen, a data scientist, experienced a scary moment while illegally parked in Vietnam. Stephen is a three-day champ with winnings of $80,631.

Jeopardy!

LET’S VISIT NICARAGUA // SHOPPING AT THE MALL // 20th CENTURY NAMES // TV SHOWS IN OTHER WORDS // HODGEPODGE // FROM STEM TO STERN

DD1 – $800 – 20th CENTURY NAMES – His brother Ted eulogized him in 1968 as “a good & decent man who saw wrong and tried to right it” (Jannette doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Stephen $4,600, Jannette $2,400, Nick -$400.

Scores going into DJ: : Stephen $8,200, Jannette $2,000, Nick $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

FUTURE OSCAR WINNERS // BIOLOGY // GETTING SCHOOLED // TOOL TALK // NATIONAL OFFICIAL LANGUAGES // LITERARY BEFORE & AFTER

DD2 – $1,200 – NATIONAL OFFICIAL LANGUAGES – German, French, Italian & Romansh (Jannette added $2,000 to her total of $2,400 vs. $7,400 for Stephen.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LITERARY BEFORE & AFTER – Prussian monarch military genius whose Jazz Age story plays out on Long Island (Stephen added $3,000 to his score of $9,000 vs. $5,600 for Jannette.)

Stephen ran the Nicaragua category (he had visited the country) to open the game and had the strongest finish to secure a runaway at $20,400 vs. $9,600 for Jannette and $5,400 for Nick.

Final Jeopardy!

INVASIONS – Backed by 14,000 troops, he invaded England to restore, in his words, its “religion, laws, and liberties”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Stephen dropped just $150 to win with $20,250, for a four-day total of $100,881.

Final scores: Stephen $20,250, Jannette $1,600, Nick $1,199.

Odds and ends

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess for the Awlad Ali being a desert tribe of this people thought of as nomadic, the Bedouins.

Judging the writers: Andy Warhol made another appearance as a clue subject about two weeks after he was featured in a FJ clue.

Ken’s Korner: Thanks to the magic of television, Ken opened the show by hoping we enjoyed the High School Reunion tournament, even though this episode was recorded before HSR.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Bobby Kennedy (RFK)? DD2 – What is Switzerland? DD3 – What is Fredreick the Great Gatsby? FJ – Who was William of Orange?

