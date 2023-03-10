Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 10

Let’s meet today’s contestants:
- Nick, an attorney, did a police helicopter ride-along;
- Jannette, a graduate student, had her encouraging high school friend in the audience; and
- Stephen, a data scientist, experienced a scary moment while illegally parked in Vietnam. Stephen is a three-day champ with winnings of $80,631.
Jeopardy!
LET’S VISIT NICARAGUA // SHOPPING AT THE MALL // 20th CENTURY NAMES // TV SHOWS IN OTHER WORDS // HODGEPODGE // FROM STEM TO STERN
DD1 – $800 – 20th CENTURY NAMES – His brother Ted eulogized him in 1968 as “a good & decent man who saw wrong and tried to right it” (Jannette doubled to $2,000.)
Scores at first break: Stephen $4,600, Jannette $2,400, Nick -$400.
Scores going into DJ: : Stephen $8,200, Jannette $2,000, Nick $1,000.
Double Jeopardy!
FUTURE OSCAR WINNERS // BIOLOGY // GETTING SCHOOLED // TOOL TALK // NATIONAL OFFICIAL LANGUAGES // LITERARY BEFORE & AFTER
DD2 – $1,200 – NATIONAL OFFICIAL LANGUAGES – German, French, Italian & Romansh (Jannette added $2,000 to her total of $2,400 vs. $7,400 for Stephen.)
DD3 – $1,200 – LITERARY BEFORE & AFTER – Prussian monarch military genius whose Jazz Age story plays out on Long Island (Stephen added $3,000 to his score of $9,000 vs. $5,600 for Jannette.)
Stephen ran the Nicaragua category (he had visited the country) to open the game and had the strongest finish to secure a runaway at $20,400 vs. $9,600 for Jannette and $5,400 for Nick.
Final Jeopardy!
INVASIONS – Backed by 14,000 troops, he invaded England to restore, in his words, its “religion, laws, and liberties”
Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Stephen dropped just $150 to win with $20,250, for a four-day total of $100,881.
Final scores: Stephen $20,250, Jannette $1,600, Nick $1,199.
Odds and ends
No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess for the Awlad Ali being a desert tribe of this people thought of as nomadic, the Bedouins.
Judging the writers: Andy Warhol made another appearance as a clue subject about two weeks after he was featured in a FJ clue.
Ken’s Korner: Thanks to the magic of television, Ken opened the show by hoping we enjoyed the High School Reunion tournament, even though this episode was recorded before HSR.
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Bobby Kennedy (RFK)? DD2 – What is Switzerland? DD3 – What is Fredreick the Great Gatsby? FJ – Who was William of Orange?