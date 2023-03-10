Friday New Music 3/10

Hello! It’s Friday! Happy 311 Eve to all who celebrate. I’ve got a bunch of stuff of interest for me – there’s a new Fever Ray album, a new one from Meet Me @ the Altar also a new one from Miley Cyrus and then Frankie Rose plus there’s probably a ton I don’t know.
— Ali Farka Touré – Voyageur
— Altin Gün – Aşk
— Ben Kweller – Sha Sha Deluxe
— The Blaze – JUNGLE
— Collapsing Scenery – A Desert Called Peace
— Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese – Pain Provided Profit
— Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)
— Dutch Uncles – True Entertainment
— Eaves Wilder – Hookey EP
— Fever Ray – Radical Romantics
— Flogging Molly – ‘Til the Anarchy’s Restored EP
— Frankie Rose – Love As Projection
— G Perico and DJ Drama – Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz
— Godcaster – Godcaster
— H. Hawkline – Milk For Flowers
— Henrik Linstrand – Klangland
— J.T. IV – The Future
— Judiciary – Flesh + Blood
— King Khan – The Nature of Things
— Lonnie Holley – Oh Me Oh My
— Low Island – Life In Miniature (Extended Edition)
— The Luka State – More Than This
— Manchester Orchestra – The Valley of Vision
— Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy
— Meet Me @ The Altar – Past // Present // Future
— Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
— MSPAINT – Post-American
— Murray A. Lightburn (of The Dears) – I Like Movies: Original Music From The Motion Picture
— Nanowar of Steel – Dislike to False Metal
— The Nude Party – Rides On
— Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio (of Phish) – January
— The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – Belong (Vinyl Reissue)
— QWÄLEN – Syvä Hiljaisuus
— Rarelyalways – Work
— Ripe – Bright Blues
— Ryan Hamilton – Haunted By the Holy Ghost
— Shalom – Sublimation
— Shana Cleveland (of La Luz) – Manzanita
— Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM
— The Smile – Europe: Live Recordings 2022 EP
— Son Rompe Pera – Chimborazo
— Story Of The Year – Tear Me To Pieces
— Suicide Silence – Remember… You Must Die
— Taali – taali
— UNFELLED – Pall of Endless Perdition
— Van Morrison – Moving On Skiffle
— Various Artists – Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants — Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995
— Various Artists – Roadrunner United: The Concert (Live at the Nokia Theatre, New York, NY, 12/15/2005)
— Waldo Witt – Long Daze
— The War and Treaty – Lover’s Game
— Ward Thomas – Music in the Madness