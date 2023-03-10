Friday New Music 3/10

Hello! It’s Friday! Happy 311 Eve to all who celebrate. I’ve got a bunch of stuff of interest for me – there’s a new Fever Ray album, a new one from Meet Me @ the Altar also a new one from Miley Cyrus and then Frankie Rose plus there’s probably a ton I don’t know.

— Ali Farka Touré – Voyageur

— Altin Gün – Aşk

— Ben Kweller – Sha Sha Deluxe

— The Blaze – JUNGLE

— Collapsing Scenery – A Desert Called Peace

— Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese – Pain Provided Profit

— Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)

— Dutch Uncles – True Entertainment

— Eaves Wilder – Hookey EP

— Fever Ray – Radical Romantics

— Flogging Molly – ‘Til the Anarchy’s Restored EP

— Frankie Rose – Love As Projection

— G Perico and DJ Drama – Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz

— Godcaster – Godcaster

— H. Hawkline – Milk For Flowers

— Henrik Linstrand – Klangland

— J.T. IV – The Future

— Judiciary – Flesh + Blood

— King Khan – The Nature of Things

— Lonnie Holley – Oh Me Oh My

— Low Island – Life In Miniature (Extended Edition)

— The Luka State – More Than This

— Manchester Orchestra – The Valley of Vision

— Matt Anderson – The Big Bottle of Joy

— Meet Me @ The Altar – Past // Present // Future

— Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

— MSPAINT – Post-American

— Murray A. Lightburn (of The Dears) – I Like Movies: Original Music From The Motion Picture

— Nanowar of Steel – Dislike to False Metal

— The Nude Party – Rides On

— Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio (of Phish) – January

— The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – Belong (Vinyl Reissue)

— QWÄLEN – Syvä Hiljaisuus

— Rarelyalways – Work

— Ripe – Bright Blues

— Ryan Hamilton – Haunted By the Holy Ghost

— Shalom – Sublimation

— Shana Cleveland (of La Luz) – Manzanita

— Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM

— The Smile – Europe: Live Recordings 2022 EP

— Son Rompe Pera – Chimborazo

— Story Of The Year – Tear Me To Pieces

— Suicide Silence – Remember… You Must Die

— Taali – taali

— UNFELLED – Pall of Endless Perdition

— Van Morrison – Moving On Skiffle

— Various Artists – Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants — Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995

— Various Artists – Roadrunner United: The Concert (Live at the Nokia Theatre, New York, NY, 12/15/2005)

— Waldo Witt – Long Daze

— The War and Treaty – Lover’s Game

— Ward Thomas – Music in the Madness

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...