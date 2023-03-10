2022 Avocado Snubbie Awards: The Winners

The Academy Awards are this Sunday, but I have not forgotten to officially announce The Avocado’s Snubbie Winners. Thank you to everyone who participated in voting, and as always, I encourage discussion of these winners below.
Best Snubbed Picture: RRR
Best Snubbed Director: Jordan Peele – Nope
Best Snubbed Actor: Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Snubbed Actress: Keke Palmer – Nope
Best Snubbed Supporting Actor: James Hong – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Snubbed Supporting Actress: Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Snubbed Original Screenplay: Nope – Jordan Peele
Best Snubbed Adapted Screenplay: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins
Best Snubbed Cast: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Snubbed Voicework: Jenny Slate – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Best Snubbed Stunt Work: RRR
Best Snubbed Animated Film: The Bob’s Burgers Movie – Directed by Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman
Best Snubbed International Film: RRR (India) – Directed by S. S. Rajamouli
Best Snubbed Documentary: Jackass Forever – Directed by Jeff Tremaine
Best Snubbed Score: The Batman – Michael Giacchino
Best Snubbed Song: “Now You Know” from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Snubbed Sound: Nope – Johnnie Burn, Jose Antonio Garcia
Best Snubbed Production Design: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rick Heinrichs
Best Snubbed Cinematography: Nope – Hoyte van Hoytema
Best Snubbed Makeup and Hair: Everything Everywhere All At Once – Michelle Chung, Anissa Salazar
Best Snubbed Costume Design: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan
Best Snubbed Editing: Nope – Nicholas Monsour
Best Snubbed Visual Effects: Everything Everywhere All At Once – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer, Jeff Desom