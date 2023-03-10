2022 Avocado Snubbie Awards: The Winners

The Academy Awards are this Sunday, but I have not forgotten to officially announce The Avocado’s Snubbie Winners. Thank you to everyone who participated in voting, and as always, I encourage discussion of these winners below.

Best Snubbed Picture: RRR

Best Snubbed Director: Jordan Peele – Nope

Best Snubbed Actor: Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Snubbed Actress: Keke Palmer – Nope

Best Snubbed Supporting Actor: James Hong – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Snubbed Supporting Actress: Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Snubbed Original Screenplay: Nope – Jordan Peele

Best Snubbed Adapted Screenplay: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins

Best Snubbed Cast: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Snubbed Voicework: Jenny Slate – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best Snubbed Stunt Work: RRR

Best Snubbed Animated Film: The Bob’s Burgers Movie – Directed by Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman

Best Snubbed International Film: RRR (India) – Directed by S. S. Rajamouli

Best Snubbed Documentary: Jackass Forever – Directed by Jeff Tremaine

Best Snubbed Score: The Batman – Michael Giacchino

Best Snubbed Song: “Now You Know” from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Snubbed Sound: Nope – Johnnie Burn, Jose Antonio Garcia

Best Snubbed Production Design: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rick Heinrichs

Best Snubbed Cinematography: Nope – Hoyte van Hoytema

Best Snubbed Makeup and Hair: Everything Everywhere All At Once – Michelle Chung, Anissa Salazar

Best Snubbed Costume Design: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan

Best Snubbed Editing: Nope – Nicholas Monsour

Best Snubbed Visual Effects: Everything Everywhere All At Once – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer, Jeff Desom

