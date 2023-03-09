Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 9 – High School Reunion final day

Here are the players for last contest in the two-game final to determine the winner of the High School Reunion tournament:

Justin, a first-year student at Brown, led most of the way yesterday but missed FJ and enters today with $13,570;

Maya, a senior at Emory, carries over $3,370 into this game; and

Jackson, a junior at Vanderbilt, made a strong bet on FJ Wednesday and it paid off, as he leads the two-game combined score affair with $24,000.

Jeopardy!

COLLEGE SPORTS STUFF // THE LONG-AGO 20th CENTURY // CAN WE “DIS”CUSS // A BUSINESS, MAJOR // ONE-SYLLABLE BODY PARTS // LET’S GET DIRTY

DD1 – $1,000 – ONE-SYLLABLE BODY PARTS – Macrophages destroy old or damaged cells when blood passes through this organ (Jackson lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Jackson $3,400, Maya $1,400, Justin $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: : Jackson $3,600, Maya $2,400, Justin $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

FIRST WORDS // 4-LETTER GEOGRAPHY // THERE’S A NAME IN THE TITLE // INSIDE BALLET & OPERA // YOU, ROBOT // TAKE ME TO YOUR LEADER

DD2 – $1,200 – TAKE ME TO YOUR LEADER – As her son Chlotar II was an infant when he became king in 584 A.D., his mom Fredegund served as this type of queen until he came of age (Maya moved to a closer third by doubling to $4,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – INSIDE BALLET & OPERA – This 8-letter piece of music comes before an opera & contains themes of the entire piece (Justin added $3,001 to his score of $11,000 vs. $8,000 for Jackson..)

Jackson came into the the second game of the two-game total point affair with the lead, but Justin did just enough to put him back in control heading into FJ with $11,000. Maya led today’s contest at $14,200 but would need help to win in the two-day scores. Jackson trailed after missing DD3 with $5,600.

Final Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS – After its completion in the late 19th c., it was called “a truly tragic street lamp” & a “high & skinny pyramid of iron ladders”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Justin nearly doubled up to $21,991, and his two-day score of $35,561 was narrowly enough to take the tournament victory. Justin takes home the $100,000 top prize and a spot in the next ToC.

Jackson also nearly doubled to $11,198 for a two-day score of $35,198, so if Jackson had been correct on either of his DD chances today, he would have won the whole thing. Jackson’s second-place finish was good for $50,000 in real money.

Maya added $7,040 to finish on top today with $21,240, but had too much of a deficit from day one to move out of third place for the two games, ending at $24,610. Maya earned $25,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the word for “to begin the bidding in a card game or at an auction” is open.

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess for the “handheld vacuum” that’s been “picking up spilled cat litter & coffee grounds since 1979”, the Dustbuster.

Mayim’s Musings: She informed us that the three contestants from the season 35 Teen Tournaments who didn’t participate in HSR will be invited back on the show in the future. Also, regular games hosted by Ken resume tomorrow.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is spleen? DD2 – What is queen regent? DD3 – What is overture? FJ – What is the Eiffel Tower?

