Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 9TH, 2023:

Poker Face Season One Finale (Peacock)

School Spirits Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Top Chef Season Premiere (Bravo)

You Season Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MARCH 10TH, 2023:

Chang Can Dunk (Disney+)

Have A Nice Day! (Netflix)

Kiff Series Premiere (Disney)

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix)

Moonshine (Freevee)

Most Dangerous Game: New York (The Roku Channel)

Outlast (Netflix)

Rana Naidu (Netflix)

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (FX)

The Glory (Netflix)

Unprisoned (Hulu)

SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH, 2023:

Blood & Money Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Game Of Love (Hallmark)

Girl In The Closet (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12TH, 2023:

A Spy Among Friends (MGM+)

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Season Premiere (Reelz)

Naked & Afraid: Solo Series Premiere (Discovery)

95th Annual Academy Awards (ABC)

The Idaho College Murders (Investigation Discovery)

Unexpected Grace (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

MONDAY, MARCH 13TH, 2023:

Killer Cheer Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Mean Girl Murders Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

TUESDAY, MARCH 14TH, 2023:

Gotham Knights Series Premiere (The CW)

Return To Amish Season Premiere (TLC)

Superman & Lois Season Premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15TH, 2023:

Ted Lasso Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

