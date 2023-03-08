Sports Corner Avoids the Tag!

Which tag? The franchise tag, or the tag at second base? I leave it to the reader to decide.
Here are some of the things on the sports radar:
- The World Baseball Classic is back!
- With franchise tag day behind us, free agent season in the NFL is just about here. Though all eyes are on that non-free agent, Aaron Rodgers
- A month to go in the NBA, more or less, and between playoff positioning, the play-in games, and the lottery, every team has something to keep it busy.
- Hockey is also winding down, but it’s all about the Bruins.
- Champions League is getting real. But the big news is the trouncing of Manchester United. That was not pretty.
- And of course, March Madness is back.
As ever, all sports subjects welcome.