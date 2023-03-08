Sports Corner Avoids the Tag!

Which tag? The franchise tag, or the tag at second base? I leave it to the reader to decide.

Here are some of the things on the sports radar:

The World Baseball Classic is back!

With franchise tag day behind us, free agent season in the NFL is just about here. Though all eyes are on that non-free agent, Aaron Rodgers

A month to go in the NBA, more or less, and between playoff positioning, the play-in games, and the lottery, every team has something to keep it busy.

Hockey is also winding down, but it’s all about the Bruins.

Champions League is getting real. But the big news is the trouncing of Manchester United. That was not pretty.

And of course, March Madness is back.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

