Tuesday’s Politics thread is back in business baby!

Of a sort. Anyway, I can bare-minimum my way through this, I’m sure.

Tucker got the J6 tapes last night and used them, adding more fuel to the Dominion suit’s fire:

So the best Tucker could muster with unfettered access to over 40,000 hours of video is some clips of Capitol rioters walking around in small groups in empty areas to show they were "peaceful"?



If I was a Jan. 6 truther holding out hope for this moment, I'd be disappointed. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 7, 2023

Pence is officially fighting is subpoena.

BREAKING: Pence has filed his official motion to block the DoJ subpoena citing the speech or debate clause. More to come once I find the full motion. https://t.co/cGb4w9vOWO — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 6, 2023

Fani Willis has her grand jury this week. Here’s what could be coming from the fireworks factory:

Fani Willis is likely going to indict Trump very soon.



Here's a preview of what he could be charged with in Georgia: https://t.co/VJ57TuBscB — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 6, 2023

There’s my three!! I did not half-ass it, I just showed my WHOLE ass……wait a minute.

Anyhoooooo, don’t show your whole ass today. Be gracious with yourself and others. Let’s just cruise on through this. We may all be eating Elmo-brand brain goo by the end of the week.

