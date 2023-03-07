This Day Thread Is ALL About YA KID K

Ya Kid K is a Congolese-Belgian recording artist best known as the rapper for the dance music group Technotronic, who in turn are best known for their 1989 debut single “Pump Up the Jam”. While Ya Kid K rapped, sang and wrote the lyrics for the “Pump Up the Jam”, a fashion model named Felly appeared in the music video lip-syncing to Ya Kid K’s rap – without Ya Kid K’s consent. Happily, for the group’s second single “Get Up! (Before the Night Is Over)” Ya Kid K appeared in the music video (above).

After leaving Technotronic (though she rejoined the group for their 1995 album Recall and worked with them several more times in subsequent years) Ya Kid K went on to provide vocals for the dance project Hi Tek 3 and their sole single “Spin That Wheel”, which appeared in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and was also the lead single from the soundtrack album. Ya Kid K has also released two solo albums to date, and has worked with a number of artists over the years, including Daisy Dee and Lady Sovereign.

