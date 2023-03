Happy Monday, everyone! This here’s the Monday Weekly Games Thread for the Avocado, where you can chat all you want about the video games you’ve been playing—or just, you know, whatever.

Tonight’s prompt will be as swift as the mighty pegasus: horses in games! You know, horses! What are your favorite ones? Which have bedeviled you? Are there any equestrian mechanics that you found noticeably interesting?

(And, as always, how was your gaming weekend?)

