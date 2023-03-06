Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 6 – High School Reunion day 11

Here are the contestants for day eleven of the High School Reunion tournament, game two of the semifinal round:

Claire, a senior at Yale, wants to be a comedy writer and has worked in a very funny lab;

Stephanie, a junior at UNC – Chapel Hill, finds that it’s easy to make drunk college students laugh; and

Justin, a first-year student at Brown, prefers to study in the damp library basement.

Jeopardy!

HOW OFTEN DOES IT HAPPEN? // BOOK SEQUELS // HISTORY // QUOTABLE TV SHOWS // A LOT OF HOT AIR// “A”DJECTIVES

DD1 – $600 – HISTORY – Between 1776 & 1783, Thomas Paine wrote “Crisis” papers, each signed with these 2 words from a familiar early pamphlet (Justin declared “You know what I’m gonna do” and doubled to $2,800.)

Scores at first break: Justin $3,000, Stephanie $1,200, Claire $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Justin $6,200, Stephanie $4,000, Claire $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE TECH BEAT // SEA HERE // STUDY: GUIDES // POP MUSIC // MORE THAN ONE MEANING // PIVOTAL WOMEN

DD2 – $2,000 – MORE THAN ONE MEANING – A list of passengers on a ship, or to become visible or obvious (Claire dropped $2,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $10,200 for Justin.)

DD3 – $1,200 – STUDY: GUIDES – From 1936 to 1967 this “colorful” guide aided African Americans in traveling safely during segregation (Justin lost $5,000 from his score of $12,200 vs. $8,800 for Stephanie.)

All three players took significant backward steps in DJ, with Claire outlasting her opponents to lead into FJ at $8,600 vs. $8,400 for Justin and $5,200 for Stephanie.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. HISTORY – An 1869 presidential pardon was granted to this man, due in part to a plea by the Medical Society of Harford County, Maryland

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Justin wagered $2,001 and he advanced with $6,399.

Final scores: Justin $6,399, Stephanie $1,700, Claire $399.

Odds and ends

That’s way, way, way before our time: No one knew that “Vitameatavegamin” is a word from “I Love Lucy”.

Tough break dept.: Stephanie was close but not close enough twice in DJ, when she added an extra letter to one response, and gave an incorrect first name for another. Note that for the Greta Thunberg clue, the reason Justin and Claire didn’t follow up with the correct response was almost certainly because the clue was reshot, and they were instructed not to signal.

Coming up next: The last semifinal game will feature Caleb, Maya and Tim.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Common Sense? DD2 – What is manifest? DD3 – What is Green Book? FJ – Who was Mudd?

