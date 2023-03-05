Werewolf 202: Bon Voyage Collage (Day 2)

For the next couple of days, everyone tries to put the unfortunate deaths behind them. A chicken and red panda enjoy some karaoke, although the ship’s selection is limited to adult contemporary and one-hit wonders. The Muppets all attend one of Amanda’s collage classes, making a huge mess that she describes as “enthusiastic artistry.” One confused man wanders around mugging for an imaginary camera, while the crew reluctantly plays along.
Officially, the death of Pablo is ruled an accident, while the first three mysterious deaths are still being investigated. Meanwhile, a separate investigation into the stowaways is underway, led by Nate.
What is the best way to go about investigating? he muses, flipping a fin and splashing passengers on the port side of the main deck.
Following his instincts, Nate dives deeply, intending to explore under the hull of the Floating Paradise. Though the ship is a bit quieter without him, he isn’t noted as a missing person until several hours later, after he fails to make his daily report. Another investigation has been opened to determine his status.
Elsewhere, a harried mother rants about her children’s philandering father to anyone who will listen, as drinks are continuously served to her. During the first of her daily naps, her youngest comes over to ask for some money, and finds that they cannot wake her, as she has died. The coroner is content to quickly rule it an accidental death by alcohol poisoning, but her middle child is convinced there was foul play. Regardless, all three children are going to need so much therapy.
Nate the Lesser has died. He was the Security Officer (Town Investigator).
Cork has died. She was a Passenger (Vanilla Town).
ROLES
(This is based on a setup called Switch, a game for 14 players taken from the MafiaScum wiki.)
10 Cruise Members
Medic (Town Doctor) – At night, you must choose one player to protect from being killed. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.
Security Officer (Town Investigator) – At night, you must choose one player to learn their alignment. If you have not been deactivated by the Serial Killer or Wolves, you will receive a result of “Town” or “Not Town.” You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.
Fan Club Member (Town Vigilante) – At night, you may choose one player to kill. The Wolves or Serial Killer may deactivate your power. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.
Passenger (Vanilla Town) (7) – Your only power is your vote. You win when the Wolves and Serial Killer are eliminated and there is at least one Town player still alive.
3 True Artists
Art Critic (Wolf Doctor Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Doctor, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive.
Art Curator (Wolf Investigator Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Investigator, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive.
Art Professor (Wolf Vigilante Switch) – You have a switch that can deactivate the Town Vigilante, which you may use once per night. You also share a private chat and factional kill with the other Wolves. You win when the Town and Serial Killer are eliminated or nothing can prevent this from happening, and there is at least one Wolf player still alive.
1 Fan Club President
Fan Club President (Serial Killer) – On Night 0, choose whether to be immune to the Wolf kill or to both the Town Investigator and Vigilante. From Night 1 on, you must choose one player to kill. You also have access to the three switches (doctor, investigator, vigilante), any or all of which you may change at night. You win when you are the last player alive or nothing can prevent this.
RULES
Do not edit or delete posts for any reason (unless approved by the moderator).
Except for switches and the vigilante, all night actions are compulsory. Actions will be RNGed if not submitted by the deadline.
Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement or modkill. Try to make at least 3 game related posts per day (roleplaying counts).
Night actions are resolved in this order: Switches > Protection and Investigation > Kills
Do not directly quote or reference any communication with the moderator that happened outside the game threads. This includes attempts to flavor game via role PM wording.
In the event of a tie, the kill will be RNGed between the tied players.
No game talk after twilight. If it’s not roleplay, please save it for the next day.
All town roles are active to start each night, pending a switch from the wolves or serial killer. If the serial killer and wolves both switch the same role, they cancel each other out, and the role remains active.
Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.
The wolf kill is assigned, and wolves cannot switch and kill on the same night. The serial killer, however, can switch and kill on the same night. Switches work automatically and do not require any additional actions to succeed (such as guessing a target).
Autokill is triggered if one player gets a majority (above 50%) and everyone has voted (including retracted votes) OR one player receives a supermajority of votes (above 66%).
The serial killer is the only role with a N0 action, and their action will not be made public.
PARTICIPANTS
Players:
- April
- Hoho
- Marlowe
- Jake
- MSD
- Cork
- Goat
- Mrs. QQ
- Indy
- Anna
- Sic
- Nate
- Pablo
- Jam
Backups:
- Side
- Stars
Spectators:
- Raven
- Green
- Eleanor
- Moolissa
LIVING & DEAD
Living (11):
- April
- Hoho
- Marlowe
- Jake
- MSD
- Goat
- Mrs. QQ
- Indy
- Anna
- Sic
- Jam
Dead (3):
- Pablo – Vanilla Town; killed Day 1
- Nate – Security Officer (Town Investigator); killed Night 1
- Cork – Vanilla Town; killed Night 1
Twilight is Tuesday, March 7 at 7 PM EST.