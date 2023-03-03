Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 3 – High School Reunion day ten

Here are the contestants for day ten of the High School Reunion tournament as we start the semifinal round:

Avi, a senior at Stanford, helped out with ventilators during the pandemic;

Jackson, a junior at Vanderbilt, has an “interesting dynamic” with Avi, who has defeated him before; and

Lucas, a junior at Yale, knows how to dab, no matter what the internet thinks.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC NAMES // COLORS OF THE RAINBOW // U.S. SIGHTS // DISNEY MENAGERIE // NOVEL KEYWORDS // COMPLETE THE PANGRAM

DD1 – $800 – U.S. SIGHTS – Monsieur Jacques is the mascot of the frog capital of the world, Rayne in this state’s Acadia Parish, & even gets a statue (Jackson won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Lucas $600, Jackson $4,400, Avi $-1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Lucas $800, Jackson $6,800, Avi $200.

Double Jeopardy!

ART MOVEMENTS // YOU’RE SUCH AN IDIOM! // AROUND THE WORLD // QUOTATIONS // A LOVELY ACCENT // THE LANTHANIDES OF MARCH

DD2 – $1,200 – AROUND THE WORLD – The book “Noah’s Flood” proposed that the event happened when the Mediterranean burst into this sea 7,600 years ago (Lucas lost $4,000 on a true DD vs. $10,400 for Jackson.)

DD3 – $2,000 – YOU’RE SUCH AN IDIOM! – If something is relatively easy to do or understand, then “It’s not” this, Robert Goddard’s field (Jackson pronounced “I’ve always wanted to say this”, then wagered $200 from his score of $19,200 vs. $4,600 for Avi and was correct.)

Jackson had a substantial lead after round one, then Lucas dropped to $0 on DD2 and after Jackson found DD3 it was pretty much all over. Jackson went on to a runaway with $21,000 vs. $8,600 for Avi and $3,600 for Lucas.

Final Jeopardy!

NONFICTION – Letters, pocket knives, C rations & steel helmets are among the tangible items referred to in the title of this modern war classic

Only Lucas was correct on FJ. Jackson dropped $1,220 to advance with $19,780.

Final scores: Lucas $4,802, Jackson $19,780, Avi $6,652.

Odds and ends

Triple stumper of the day: No one knew that Pinocchio’s conscience is Jiminy Cricket.

Overpriced clue dept.: $1,600 for knowing to hide a problem in a famous idiom is “sweep it” here (under the rug). For that matter, DD3 in the same category was wildly overpriced for a bottom-row clue.

Coming up next: On Monday, the second semifinal game will match up Justin, Stephanie and Claire.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Louisiana? DD2 – What is the Black Sea? DD3 – What is rocket science? FJ – What is “The Things They Carried”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...