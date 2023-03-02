Crisis Management – Zero Hour – A Crisis in Time (1994)

Today’s Comic Book Chat is a look back at Zero Hour. I was a big fan of this event back in junior high. Even today, I still look for Zero Hour tie-ins in the dollar bin.

What did you like/dislike about the crossover?

Does it still hold up for you today?

Which tie-in or- tie ins were your favorite?

What after effects post- Zero Hour were good and bad?

How bad did DC Comics screw up Hawkman?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

