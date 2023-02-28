Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 28 – High School Reunion day seven

Please welcome the contestants for day seven of the High School Reunion tournament:

Audrey, a senior at Indiana U. – Bloomington, is an “old soul” who collects largely obsolete media formats;

Anish, a junior at U. of Texas at Austin, whose 10th grade teacher instilled a love for learning; and

Lucas, a junior at Yale, met Matt Amodio at a school trivia night.

Jeopardy!

YOU’RE IN COLLEGE NOW // PEOPLE FROM ISLANDS // HOBBIES & PASTIMES // RAPPERS // 13-LETTER WORDS // THE NOSE KNOWS

DD1 – $800 – PEOPLE FROM ISLANDS – Boricua is a word for a person from this island or of its heritage; Lin-Manuel Miranda is a proud Boricua (On the first clue of the game, Lucas bet the “whole shebang”, which in this case meant $1,000, and was “correcto”.)

Scores at first break: Lucas $3,200, Anish $2,200, Audrey -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Lucas $4,800, Anish $4,000, Audrey $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

STAY CLASSY, CLASSICAL MUSIC // THEY WROTE ‘EM // THAT’S A LAUGH! // MEDIEVAL TIMES // SOUTH AMERICANA // GET “SET”

DD2 – $2,000 – SOUTH AMERICANA – Isabel Allende “casts a spell” with this 2-word writing style in which myth & fantasy are key elements (Audrey moved from third to first by adding $2,000 to her total of $3,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – MEDIEVAL TIMES – Around 1300 this fabled city just north of the Niger River, a center of trade & learning, became part of the Mali Empire (Lucas added $5,000 to his score of $10,400 vs. $9,000 for Audrey.)

Audrey went to the front on DD2, then Lucas took the lead back and extended it on DD3, entering FJ at $16,600 vs. $12,600 for Audrey and $7,200 for Anish.

Final Jeopardy!

NAMES IN MYTH – Her brothers, Castor & Pollux, saved her after Theseus stole her away as a kid; a larger force would seek her later in life

Lucas and Audrey were correct on FJ, with Lucas adding $8,601 to advance with $25,201.

Final scores: : Lucas $25,201, Anish $6,399, Audrey $15,401.

Odds and ends

Vocabulary vexations: No one knew the fancier word for the hobby of stamp collecting is philately, or the 13-letter word from Latin that’s the science or philosophy of law, jurisprudence.

One more thing: The comedy award of the day is presented to Anish for his FJ response of “LeBron James”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Puerto Rico? DD2 – What is magic (magical) realism? DD3 – What is Timbuktu? FJ – Who is Helen of Troy?

