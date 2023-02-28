Creative Endeavors Is Still Chirping

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Chickadees! I’ve already made a few threads about Chickadees, so why make another? Because they are cute little birds and always make for great pictures, which is always helpful when I can’t think of a theme for Creative Endeavors. So here some pictures of Chickadees that I have already taken in 2023

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

Now I’m on Mastodon

