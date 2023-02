Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: Wolf discussed randomizers last month, I’d now like to expand to the larger field of mods and hacks of both software and hardware in the world of gaming. What’s your fave/memorable experiences with all that? They don’t have to be firsthand, I certainly don’t have many.

