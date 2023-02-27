Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 27 – High School Reunion day six

Here are the contestants for day six of the High School Reunion tournament:

Rhea, a Cornell graduate, sings Indian classical and rock a cappella;

Claire, a senior at Yale, made long-term friendships from the Teen Tournament; and

Rohan, a senior at U. of Texas at Austin, wants to work in the field of environmental legislation.

Jeopardy!

HOME FROM COLLEGE // WHAT’S THAT SCI. ABBREV.? // NONPOTENT POTABLES // DESCRIBING THE MUSICAL INSTRUMENT // BEGINS & ENDS WITH “L” // DANIEL RADCLIFFE ON HARRY POTTER

DD1 – $800 – HOME FROM COLLEGE – Home in Jersey City, stroll with your high school crush in Liberty State Park on the banks of this river (Rohan doubled his leading score to $8,000.)

Scores at first break: Rohan $4,000, Claire $3,200, Rhea $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Rohan $9,200, Claire $4,600, Rhea $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

THE GOLDEN AGE // COMPANIES IN HISTORY // SOUTHERNERS // PURE POETRY // SOCIAL SCIENCE // BEFORE & AFTER

DD2 – $1,600 – SOCIAL SCIENCE – It’s a social ideal meant to motivate people toward success; a book by a N.Y. Times columnist is subtitled “Waking Up from” it (Rhea dropped $3,000 from her third-place score of $5,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PURE POETRY – Namechecking herself, this Lesbos poet “Asked myself what, (her), can you give one who has everything, like Aphrodite?” (Rohan wagered the minimum of $5 from his score of $10,000 vs. $11,400 for Claire and was correct.)

Rohan had a chance to assume command on DD3, but only wagered $5, helping Claire remain on top into FJ at $11,400 vs. $9,205 for Rohan and $5,600 for Rhea.

Final Jeopardy!

AFRICAN COUNTRIES – Once Africa’s largest country in area, it dropped to third in 2011 when a portion of it declared independence

Claire and Rohan were correct on FJ, with Claire adding $7,011 to advance with $18,411.

Final scores: Rohan $9,205, Claire $18,411, Rhea $1,994.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the Greek born around 470 B.C. who “went around barefoot asking annoying questions” was Socrates.

DD wagering strategy: Rohan shopped for DD3 in the fourth row of an untouched category, then bet $5, his strategy being to keep the DD away from his opponents rather than try to benefit from it himself. Even though he didn’t like the category, from a trailing position late in the game, he might have considered betting an amount such as $3,000. This would have given him the lead if correct, while still remaining very much alive if he missed.

One more thing: I don’t recall that we’ve ever seen a round of applause for a guest presenter of a video category as we did here for Daniel Radcliffe.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Hudson? DD2 – What is the American Dream? DD3 – Who was Sappho? FJ – What is Sudan?

