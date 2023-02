From the MeTV website…

“An experimental lab animal called a gargantua escapes from his captors and is suspected to be the creature that is killing people all over the countryside. But when the gargantua from the lab appears at the same time as the evil gargantua, the two begin to battle across Japan.”

And then on Sventoonie…

“The gang hosts a talent competition while watching 1977’s ‘The Night They Took Miss Beautiful’ starring Chuck Connors and Victoria Principal.”

Enjoy the movie!

