Musician Wren’s Day Thread

The musician wren is native to South America and is famous for its call-and-response singing, which is considered to be very musical. Here is a very cool collection of audio recordings, and here is a lovely wren singing on camera:

Exploring the wrealm of wren music further — this piece by Rob Frye from his album Exoplanet, one of a couple of tracks based around the recorded songs of actual birds of this species from the Amazon. It’s fascinating though fairly intense, so not necessarily the most calming listen:

Thankfully, the musician wren (cyphorhinus arada) currently has a conservation status of Least Concern, owing in part to its wide range of habitat across the Amazon basin.

Wrens are primarily found in the Americas, though the Eurasian wren has worked very hard to maintain a presence elsewhere in the world.

Does anyone have any memorable experiences seeing or hearing wrens? Any other favorite songbirds? In any event, have a great Saturday!

Header photo by Hector Bottai; illustration by John Gerrard Keulemans, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0 / CC-PD-Mark).

