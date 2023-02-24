Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 24 – High School Reunion day five

Introducing the contestants for day five of the High School Reunion tournament:

Isabella, a first-year student at Caltech, said “Hi” to Alex through the TV when watching the show during Ken’s original run;

Ryan, a senior at Brandon Valley H.S., really likes and admires his competitors; and

Jackson, a junior at Vanderbilt, has met other Jeopardy! contestants at school.

Jeopardy!

VERY ARTISTIC // HITS OF THEN & NOW // A GOVERNMENT OFFICE // HOMOPHONES // I LIKE TO SCIENCE! // GET READY FOR THE “G-R-E”s

DD1 – $600 – I LIKE TO SCIENCE! – In 1957, long before she had her own institute, she met Louis Leakey, who guided her to Gombe Stream to study chimps (Jackson moved from third to first by doubling to $5,200.)

Scores at first break: Jackson $5,200, Ryan $4,600, Isabella $4,400.

Scores going into DJ: Jackson $8,800, Ryan $5,400, Isabella $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY REUNIONS // SHORT, TINY & SMALL // DESCRIBING THE HORROR FILM FRANCHISE // WORLD GEOGRAPHY // STARTS & ENDS WITH THE SAME VOWEL // BLACK HISTORY

DD2 – $1,600 – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – This desert that’s rich in wildlife covers parts of Botswana, Namibia & South Africa (Jackson added $3,800 to his total of $10,800 vs. $6,000 for Isabella.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LITERARY REUNIONS – This title woman finally returns to Rochester, blinded after a fire; but fear not! He regains some sight after they marry (Jackson dropped $3,600 from his score of $16,600 vs. $6,600 for Ryan.)

Jackson did a great job of finding all three DDs, but missed on DD3, and as a result the game remained wide open into FJ with Jackson at $16,200, Ryan with $11,000 and Isabella at $10,400.

Final Jeopardy!

THE ANCIENT WORLD – The ancient writer Galen said books on ships arriving to this city’s port were seized, originals kept & copies returned

Jackson and Ryan were correct on FJ, with Jackson adding $5,801 to advance with $22,001.

Final scores: Jackson $22,001, Ryan $20,801, Isabella $10,400.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that the slogan “Don’t buy where you can’t work” used against stores that wouldn’t hire African Americans was part of the economic stategy called a boycott.

FJ wagering strategy: Isabella $0 bet on FJ was exactly the right move, since the only way she could win is if both opponents missed. If they had, Isabella would have finished in front of Jackson by $1.

Judging the writers: Based on the valuation of the clues, the writers think knowing that Argus from the “Odyssey” is the name of a dog is easier than the “Eve” on which a certain literary reunion took place involving “the bulbs of the tree” is Christmas.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Jane Goodall? DD2 – What is the Kalahari? DD3 – Who is Jane Eyre? FJ – What is Alexandria?

