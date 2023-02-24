Friday New Music 2/24

Hello! Welcome to the first Friday of this Eggless Century, there’s new music and rotten buns. This week’s got experimental dream pop mui zyu‘s new album out, weirdo pop from U.S. Girls, a new [mumbles]-metal album from BIG|BRAVE plus a bunch of Owen Pallett reissues hey yeah why not. Also one by Miss Grit who I don’t know at all but they’re being pushed pretty hard on me so I’ll check it out.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Ada Morghe – Lost

— Adam Lambert – High Drama

— The Alan Parsons Project – The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Deluxe Edition)

— Algiers – SHOOK

— Asia – Fantasia… Live in Tokyo 2007

— Aundrey Guillaume – Cold Summer EP

— Autechre – Confield (Reissue)

— Autechre – Draft 7.30 (Reissue)

— Begonia – Powder Blue

— BIG|BRAVE – nature morte

— Billy Lemos – Control Freak EP

— Booker T. & The MG’s – Green Onions: 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— Bria – Cuntry Covers Vol. 2

— Chasms – Glimpse of Heaven

— The Church – The Hypnogogue

— D.B. Shrier Quartet – D.B. Shrier Emerges (Reissue)

— David Brewis (of Field Music) – The Soft Struggles

— Death Pill – Death Pill

— Death Valley Girls – Island in the Sky

— Dierks Bentley – Gravel & Gold

— Don Toliver – Love Sick

— Dope – Blood Money Part Zer0

— Dougie Poole – The Rainbow Wheel of Death

— Elderbrook – Little Love

— Ellis Ludwig-Leone (of San Fermin) – False We Hope

— Elmiene – El-Mean EP

— En Attendant Ana – Same Old Story

— Faten Kanaan – Afterpoem

— Gabrielle Shonk – Across the Room

— Gina Birch (of The Raincoats) – I Play My Bass Loud

— Godsmack – Lighting Up the Sky

— Gorillaz – Cracker Island

— Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance

— GUNNAR – Best Mistake

— HEAVENSGATE – And All I Loved, I Loved Alone EP

— HOST – IX

— Iris DeMent – Workin’ on a World

— Jenny O. – Spectra

— Joe Westerlund – Elegies for the Drift

— John Bence – Archangels

— John Lee Hooker – Burnin’ (Reissue)

— Jozzy – Songs For Women, Free Game For N**** EP

— Jung Jaeil – ‘Listen’

— Karol G – Mañana Sera Bonito

— Kate Fagan – I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool (Expanded Edition)

— Key Glock – Glockoma 2

— The Lathums – From Nothing to a Little Bit More

— Lucero – Should’ve Learned By Now

— Max Richter – SLEEP: Tranquility Base EP

— mazie – blotter baby

— Miss Grit – Follow the Cyborg

— Model/Actriz – Dogsbody

— Moonalice – Moonalice – An Acoustic Adventure

— Motörhead – Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic

— mui zyu – Rotten Bun for an Eggless Century

— Naughty by Nature – 19 Naughty III (30th Anniversary Edition)

— NAUT – Hunt

— The Necks – Travel

— Neutral Milk Hotel – The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

— NNAMDÏ – Please Have a Seat (Deluxe Edition)

— OFF! – First Four EPs (Reissue)

— OFF! – OFF! (Reissue)

— OFF! – Wasted Years (Reissue)

— Owen Pallett – Has a Good Home (Reissue)

— Owen Pallett – He Poos Clouds (Reissue)

— Owen Pallett – Spectrum, 14th Centrury & Plays to Please (Reissue)

— Payroll Giovanni – Ghost Mode

— Philip Selway (of Radiohead) – Strange Dance

— Polinski (of 65daysofstatic) – Telex from MIDI City

— quinnie – flounder

— Real Friends – There’s Nothing Worse Than Too Late EP

— Rick Wakeman (of YES) – A Gallery Of The Imagination

— Sam Gendel – COOKUP

— Shame – Food for Worms

— The Slow Readers Club – Knowledge Freedom Power

— Steel Panther – On The Prowl

— STÖNER (feat. Brank Bjork and Nick Oliveri) – Boogie to Baja

— The Strokes – The Singles Volume 01 [Box Set]

— Swim Camp – Steel Country

— Tiësto – Drive

— Ty Segall & Emmett Kelly – Live at Worship

— U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess

— Unloved – Polychrome

— Various Artists – Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987

— The Vogues – At Co & Ce – The Complete Singles And More

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...