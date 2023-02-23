Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 23 – High School Reunion day four

Today’s contestants for day four of the High School Reunion tournament are:

Teagan, a first-year student at American U., whose sister was doing a different trivia show as this one was being recorded;

Shriya, a sophomore at Harvard, is editor-in-chief of the Harvard International Review; and

Justin, a first-year student at Brown, couldn’t say anything when he found out about his return to the show at the gym.

Jeopardy!

GREEK LIFE // FASHION // STATE CAPITALS // EIGHT IS ENOUGH // COLLEGE FOOTBALL // POST-GRADUATION

DD1 – $800 – GREEK LIFE – In the long run, you’ll know General Miltiades lost only around 200 men & the Persians, 6,400, in the 5th century B.C. Battle of this (Teagan lost $2,000 from her score of $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Justin $200, Shriya $4,400, Teagan $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Justin $2,600, Shriya $5,600, Teagan $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

ASTRONOMY & SPACE // YOU SEEM UPSET // AUTHORS’ ALMA MATERS // OLD HISTORY // ANNUAL EVENTS // FIGHT SONGS

DD2 – $800 – OLD HISTORY – These Easterners were poised to invade Western Europe in 1241 when the death of their supreme leader called them back (Teagan moved into second by adding $2,000 to her total of $3,000 vs. $7,200 for Shriya.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ASTRONOMY & SPACE – With perihelion on July 28, it will be seen again from Earth in 2061, when all of you are looking back on your youthful hopes (Justin wagered his entire $8,600 vs. $8,800 for Shriya and was correct.)

Justin boldly doubled up on DD3, then Shriya finished well enough to keep the outcome in doubt going into FJ at $11,600 vs. $22,400 for Justin and $8,600 for Teagan.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS NAMES – For a special 1970s cookbook, he provided one simple recipe–a can of Campbell’s tomato soup & 2 cans of milk

Everyone was correct on FJ. Justin added $823 to advance with $23,223.

Final scores: Justin $23,223, Shriya $21,601, Teagan $11,602.

Odds and ends

Vocabulary vexations: No one knew the word from the Latin for “to put in motion” & used to describe patients in a disturbed state (agitated) or the word used to describe someone who leaves in a bad mood and also is a verb meaning “to blow” (huff).

Judging the writers: Jeopardy! viewers didn’t have to wait over 70 years for Halley’s Comet to come around again, as it was used for DD3 just over a week after it appeared for a FJ clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Marathon? DD2 – Who were the Mongols? DD3 – What is Halley’s Comet? FJ – Who was Andy Warhol?

