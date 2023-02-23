Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD, 2023:

Alaska Daily Season Premiere (ABC)

Barnwood Builders Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Bel Air Season Premiere (Peacock)

Black Snow (Sundance Now)

Call Me Chihiro (Netflix)Kold X Wendy Season One Finale (WE tv)

Grey’s Anatomy Spring Premiere (ABC)

Outer Banks Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Station 19 Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Ms. Pat Show Season Three Premiere (BET+)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH, 2023:

Alcarras (Mubi)

Best Friend (Tubi)

Bruiser (Hulu)

Die Hart: The Movie (Prime Video)

Formula 1: Drive To Survive Series Premiere (Netflix)Great Performances:The Magic of Spirituals (PBS)

Liaison Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Life After Lockup Season Premiere (WE tv)

Newlywed Nightmare (Lifetime)

Oddballs (Netflix)

Party Down Season Three Premiere (Starz)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Season Premiere (Netflix)

Pretzel And The Puppies Season Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Consultant Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Reluctant Traveler Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

We Have A Ghost (Netflix)

What Were We Running From? (Netflix)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH, 2023:

Cold Justice Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Made For Each Other (Hallmark)

54th NAACP Image Awards (BET)

12 Desperate Hours (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH, 2023:

A Nashville Legacy (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Royal Rendezvous (E!)

Seasoned With Love (UP tv)

The Blacklist Season Premiere (NBC)

The Circus Season Premiere (Showtime)

The Devil’s Academy (Travel)

The Paramedic Who Stalked Me (Lifetime)

29th Annual SAG Awards (YouTube)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH 2023:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH, 2023:

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

Hidden Theories Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Too Hot To Handle: Germany Series Premiere (Netflix)

When Metal Ruled The 80s (Reelz)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1ST, 2023:

Beauty And The Bleach (Fuse)

Cheat Series Premiere (Netflix)

Survivor Season Premiere (CBS)

The Mandalorian Season Two Premiere (Disney+)

True Lies Series Premiere (CBS)

