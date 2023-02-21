Tuesday’s Politics thread is holding her breath

And it’s about a lot of stuff. First off:

Did he or didn’t he? Did McCarthy actually release 14,000 hours of video to Tuckums? Like I can’t believe it. I mean, I can, but I can’t.

New from fmr Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson: “If Speaker McCarthy has indeed granted Tucker Carlson – a Fox host who routinely spreads misinformation and Putin’s propaganda – and his producers access to this sensitive footage, he owes the American people an explanation.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 20, 2023

Speaking of things I’m holding my breath about, when is someone going to indict The Idiot? Fani Willis said “imminent” four weeks ago. Is that imminent in legal-speak? Can I even spell imminent anymore? imminnimminnmminnent.

Biden visiting Ukraine makes him the first president to visit an active war zone in territory not controlled by the U.S. military.



As president, Trump wouldn’t visit the graves of fallen American WWI soldiers because of some light drizzling. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 20, 2023

And when is this guy going to get booted from Congress? Oh….I guess I should see my own first tweet.

“I wasn’t trying to trick the people. I was trying to get accepted by the party…which required tricking the people.”



pic.twitter.com/hSVCBk7tnx — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) February 20, 2023

Ok, that’s my three. Let’s all hang tight together here. But give each other some space and breathing room. But together. Make sense? Great. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.

