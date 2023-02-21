The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Off For Paczki Day

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Looking forward to another one of these

Three years ago, I went with my friends to celebrate Paczki Day, “Polish Mardi Gras” which, though commemorated throughout Polish-American communities, is especially prominent in Southeast Michigan and particularly in the historically Polish (though now increasingly Bangladeshi and Yemeni) enclave of Hamtramck, situated within central Detroit. Though I’m not remotely Polish in ancestry, one of said friends is and I enjoy paczkis (a sumptuous kind of jelly doughnut). It’s very much a Michigan thing, rather in general like not necessarily having to be Irish to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day (if still possible given how many people enjoy ruining the latter). We had lunch at Polish Village Cafe (pictured above), hung at Small’s, and caught the start of a show at the “party like it’s 2005” Outer Limits Lounge (that sounds like I’m being snide, but it’s meant as a big compliment). For someone who born and raised in south Louisiana (with most of my living family having roots in New Orleans) on “regular” Mardi Gras, the existence (and occasional experience) of Paczki Day has been a bracing Midwestern snifter. The last time I went was notably redolent for rolling around barely a couple of weeks before the pandemic hit North American shores.

This time I’m bringing the pencils (and hopefully more quality)

Given my habits, our trip that Tuesday was a private declaration of creative drive and energy given a then-young new decade. I’d already made a couple of horribly-timed resolutions (slowing down on the creative work and seeing more of Michigan, both made ridiculous by the great crisis just around the corner) and the infusion of activity and spectacle really fired me up and had me expectant of greater things. We’re going again today, for the first time since the pandemic started, and I’m still not sure what to anticipate. Whatever the case, I’ve managed to get back into a creative current after a few weeks of (probably) work-induced lassitude, so I’m guessing and hoping that today’s also going to inject some fire in my purpose (whatever that is). Hoping even harder that there’s no similarly global catastrophe waiting in the wings to smack us all down.

Some March ’20 bravado (an hour west and a month later)

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...