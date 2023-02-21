Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 21 – High School Reunion day two

Please welcome the contestants for day two of the High School Reunion tournament:

Alison, a senior at the U. of Texas at Austin, got tweeted by the CDC after her previous appearance on the show;

Jack, a senior at Northwestern, does a lot of stuff on college radio; and

Avi, a senior at Stanford, has raised over $200K for pancreatic cancer research.

Jeopardy!

SO, WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN UP TO? // THEY MAKE IT // ADJECTIVES // ON TIKTOK // COLLEGE TOWNS // THE REST OF THE WORLD IN 2018 & ’19

DD1 – $1,000 – ADJECTIVES – Meaning displaying the colors of the rainbow, it comes from the personification of the rainbow (Jack doubled to $9,200.)

Scores at first break: Avi -$1,200, Jack $10,000, Alison $3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Avi $1,000, Jack $11,200, Alison $4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

HOME COMING // TRIOS // POP CULTURE HIGH SCHOOL REUNIONS // THE ELEMENTS // SHAKESPEARE’S WOMEN // FROM “E” TO “Y”

DD2 – $800 – THE ELEMENTS – This strong, lightweight metal was named for the dozen children of Gaia & Uranus (Avi doubled to $14,800 vs. $16,000 for Jack, after which Avi said “Not gonna get rid of me that easily” and Jack responded with “Well done”.)

DD3 – $1,600 – TRIOS – In Catholicism, bell, book & candle were the 3 things once needed to conduct this rite of exclusion from the sacraments (Alison dropped $5,000 from her third-place score of $10,800.)

Outstanding contest that saw Jack build a $9,200 lead before his opponents were on the plus side. Then Avi got back in the game with a DD2 double-up, and Alison recovered from a DD3 miss to stay alive into FJ with Jack at $19,200, Avi with $16,800 and Alison at $10,600.

Final Jeopardy!

CURRENT WORLD LEADERS – In office from 2022, the president of this country has taken so many foreign trips a play on his name is “Ferdinand Magellan Jr.”

Only Avi was correct on FJ, adding $4,500 to advance with $21,300.

Final scores: Avi $21,300, Jack $4,799, Alison $1.

Odds and ends

That’s Before Our Time: No one knew the Detroit suburb mentioned in the title of a John Cusack movie about a hitman going to his high school reunion, Grosse Pointe.

DD wagering strategy: By wagering just less than half of her score on DD3 from third place and missing, Alison remained in position to come back enough to stay alive into FJ. However,even if she had been correct on DD3, she still would have wound up in third place going into FJ and still would have needed both opponents to miss to have a winning chance.

Mayim’s Musings: At the end, she let us know that if we want to see the original appearances by today’s players, the Teen Tournaments in which they were contestants have been posted on the show’s YouTube page.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is iridescent? DD2 – What is titanium? DD3 – What is excommunication? FJ – What is The Philippines? (The leader referred to in the clue is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...