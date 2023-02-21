30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 21: Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier was born on February 20, 1927 in Miami, Florida and raised in the Bahamas. Poitier is arguably the most significant and influential Black actor of all time, with a filmography that includes classics like The Defiant Ones, A Raisin in the Sun, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. For his portrayal of Homer Smith in 1963’s Lilies of the Field, Poitier became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. He earned many other distinguished awards including a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Poitier passed away on January 6, 2022, but not before narrating a documentary about his life and career for Apple TV+ – simply called Sidney – which I highly recommend.

Let’s chat about Sidney Poitier! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing him in?

What’s your favorite role of his? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of his that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you wish he had taken on?

Directors you wish he’d worked with?

Awards you wish he’d won?

Fun facts?

