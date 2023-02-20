Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 20 – High School Reunion day one

Here are the contestants for the first game of the 14-day High School Reunion tournament:

Rohit, a junior at Vanderbilt, started a scholarship fund with his previous winnings;

Maya, a senior at Emory, studied in Spain and especially liked Valencia; and

Audrey, a senior at Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo, is a scientific scuba diver.

Jeopardy!

TECH TALK // REUNION SHOWS // LET’S TAKE A SPRING BREAK // BODIES OF WATER // CROSSWORD CLUES “T” // A CRASH COURSE IN JOHN GREEN

DD1 – $400 – BODIES OF WATER – Differing by a letter, these 2 rivers both rise in Switzerland; one is about 830 miles long & the other, more than 500 (Maya added $1,800 to her leading score of $5,000.)

Scores at first break: Audrey $1,200, Maya $2,000, Rohit $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Audrey $3,000, Maya $7,200, Rohit $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIONAL ANTHEMS // PALENDROMES IN POP CULTURE // PARDON MY FRENCH // RELIGION HAS ITS PLACE // TIME TO HIT THE LIBRARY // AN “F” IN HISTORY

DD2 – $1,600 – PARDON MY FRENCH – Meaning let the people do as they please, it’s the belief that government should not interfere in the economy (Maya added $2,400 to her total of $8,400 vs. $6,200 for Rohit.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – RELIGION HAS ITS PLACE – The Naval Academy one is pretty grand, though the name usually means “smaller than or subordinate to a church” (Rohit dropped $3,000 from his score of $7,000 vs. $14,800 for Maya.)

Maya scored on the first two DDs while Rohit missed DD3, leading to a runaway for Maya at $19,600 vs. $7,600 for Rohit and $3,400 for Audrey.

Final Jeopardy!

WRITERS & THE SOUTH – In 1939 he lived on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter & chose the professional name that bonded him to the South

Only Maya was correct on FJ, adding $1,200 to advance to the semifinals with $20,800.

Final scores: Audrey $0, Maya $20,800, Rohit $7,175.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the seven-letter “t” math term for a digression is tangent.

DD wagering strategy: On DD3, Rohit was in a classic all-or-$5 situation. By betting just under half his score, he would likely not be able to get within half of Maya score going into FJ with a miss. So better to go for a big move, or if he didn’t like the category, bet the minimum, which would have kept him in range for FJ.

Tournament facts: There are no wild cards available here, players must win to advance to the next round. The top scorers in the first nine games will face off, with the three winners of those contests to compete in a two-game final for $100,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Rhone and Rhine? DD2 – What is laissez-faire? DD3 – What is chapel? FJ – Who was Tennessee Williams?

