AVoCADo GamesCast #89: Yeah, I’m a Dirty Little Pig

Hey folks! The Kappa and I talked about a lot of stuff on this episode. We discussed borrowing games from the library, Blacksad: Under the Skin, MLB: The Show, The Lord of the Rings Online, A Space for the Unbound, Arcane, and HBO’s The Last of Us. We also looked back on our 2022 predictions and made predictions for 2023.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

2:00 – Games at the Library and Blacksad: Under the Skin

15:10 – The Kappa’s Holiday Gaming

22:55 – Sports Story and Switch Games

35:35 – A Space for the Unbound

37:55 – Arcane and The Last of Us

46:20 – Evaluating our 2022 Predictions

1:28:05 – Our 2023 Predictions

2:12:40 – Games We’re Looking Forward to

2:39:50 – The Delay Probability Prediction Game

3:25:55 – Game Releases, Marketing Cycles, and Sales

3:49:15 – Conclusion

You can find a list of our predictions, including a table our predicted delay probabilities, at the linkdump.

