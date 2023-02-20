30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 20: Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson was born on October 3, 1983 in Los Angeles, California. She has held lead roles in the TV series Veronica Mars and Westworld, with additional appearances in shows like Grey’s Anatomy, BoJack Horseman, and Drunk History. Some of her notable film roles include Dear White People, Sorry to Bother You, Annihilation, and Passing, with recurring roles in the MCU as Valkyrie and in the Creed films as Bianca Taylor.

Let’s chat about Tessa Thompson! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

