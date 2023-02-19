WW 201: Oops All Cupids III (Day 2)

Spring 12

You wake up precisely at 6:00 to the sound of a rooster you’ve never seen. Another day in the beautiful Wolfdew Valley begins.

It was a quiet night. You are relieved that there are no desecrated Junimo corpses on your porch this morning; an auspicious sign for a festival day. But your relief is only momentary as you notice the new note on your door.

Somewhere out there you hear two people holding hands. A shiver runs down your spine.

There were no deaths last night.

Special Game Mechanics Non-Standard Rules: Every wolf is a Cupid who is able to select two players other than themselves who will be in a Lover couple together on Night 0. The twist? They won’t know who their fellow wolves Cupids are until the game starts on Day 1!

Cupids are until the game starts on Day 1! Couples formed by Cupids will be placed into paired chats upon the start of the first day. Couples will not know the identity of their patron Cupid. Cupids cannot disclose their players they chose for their Couple until certain conditions are met. If one Lover dies, the other dies too unless…

Polyamory! In the event that a Player is involved in more than one couple, the death rules change. If a Poly-Lover who is the central “node” in their poly relationship is targeted, all of their connected Lovers may die. Any Poly-Lover will stay alive if any of their other Lovers are alive! Poly-Lovers will all share a private chat. Win Conditions: The game is over when the number of wolves makes up half or more of the Player population, or when all scum are killed.

Wolves win if they make up half or more of the Player population.

Town Wins if wolves are all dead. UNLESS!

A Couple and their patron Cupid will share a victory over the traditional winning faction if they are the sole remaining couple alive when a traditional town or wolf victory is reached. A Cupid may still achieve victory from the graveyard if they bet on the right couple. Multiple couples still being alive will result in a Town or Wolf victory. [collapse]

Roles ≤ 14 13 Vanilla Town

13 Vanilla Town 1 Private Investigator (Town) may each night learn how many couples a targeted player is part of

1 Paranormal Investigator (Town) may each night learn if a targeted player is Human or Cupid

1 Doctor (Town) may each night choose a targeted player to protect from death. Doctor may self-target, but may not target the same player twice in a row. The Doctor cannot save a Player from dying if their Lover is killed, but will prevent the Couple from dying if they protect the targeted Player.

3 Cupids (Wolves) each picked a pair of players they think can make it to the end together.

≤6 Lovers in ≤ 3 Couples. ≤ should be read as “up to” Death Flips: All roles (VT, Lovers, Private Investigator, Paranormal Investigator, Doctor, and Cupids) will be announced at death and tracked. [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam/Bwok (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair/Bawk (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam/Bwok (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair/Bawk (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your team or mod communications. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. [collapse]

Players April (@April_LKD:disqus) Annanomaly (@persistingdeviation:disqus) BeingGreen (@beinggreenbeingonDisqus:disqus) Cork (@2bruce2:disqus) Eleanor (@disqus_Alanna:disqus) Goat (@GoatfulDead:disqus) Indy (@inndeeeeed2:disqus) Jake (@forget_it_jake:disqus) Lamb (@theprincethatwaspromised:disqus) Marlowe (@marlowespade:disqus) Lindsay (@gaydisaster:disqus) subbing in for Moo Mrs. Queequeg (@mrsqueequeg:disqus) Vanilla Town MSD (@DekaTria:disqus) Nate (@NateTheLesser:disqus) raven (@ravenampersand:disqus) sic humor (@sic:humor:disqus) Side (@side_character:disqus) Backups: hoho (@hohodor:disqus) Spectators: Pablo (@Taffy_0831:disqus) Stars (@starstheycomeandgo:disqus) [collapse]

Egg Festival Event Rules Each player will post the picture of one egg they’ve found in this map in the “Egg Festival Hunt”. Make sure your image either circles the egg you wish to claim as yours or is a cropped image with enough context for us to match up which egg you claimed. The same egg cannot be “found” twice. You may only attempt to find an egg once. The content of each egg is pre-determined. Finding a “found” egg is a nothing result. There are 17 eggs total. You will be notified in your discord whether or not the egg you have found has one of the following three properties: Eggsplosive Egg: A rotten egg left over from last year that is now on the edge of exploding. It makes for some good throwing. (One-shot vigilante power). Eggshellent Egg: A strangely large and hard-shelled egg. Perhaps you and a loved one could crawl inside for safety? (One-shot bulletproof to protect yourself and a player of your choice from a night kill which may only be activated one night this game. Cannot prevent death by heartbreak.) Disguised Void Egg: Beneath the paint is a jet-black egg with red flecks. It’s warm to the touch. (You will die after Night 2 is over. The doctor has a 50/50 chance to cure this. It cannot be healed by the Eggshellent Egg.) [collapse]

Twilight is at 10PM EST on Tuesday, 21 February 2023. Autokill is at 9 votes after everyone has voted.

Lutair is helping me co-mod, as per usual. Our tags are @JamMoritarty:disqus and @lutair:disqus.

