A Trek Through the Pages – The Enterprise War

ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts and Indy are back! We have a new episode of our podcast A Trek Through the Pages here for your listening pleasure. This time around we are reading “The Enterprise War” which is a tie-in novel with Strange New Worlds!

As a disclaimer, we recorded this episode prior to the season 1 premiere of SNW so as a result our discussions about the characters and Una in particular are somewhat dated in light of the events and writing of those episodes.

As always, we love hearing your feedback!

And hopefully my spotify link works? Otherwise I think we’re easy enough to find.

