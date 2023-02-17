Job Rants Thread – 2/17/2023 – Something Interesting

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So, I know last week that I promised you all something more interesting than what you ended up getting, and:

::points to header:: Eh? Eh?

Dumb joke, I know. But, in truth, it’s the best I got, this week. I did sincerely want to make a post with substance, this week; but, well…Let’s be real, for a second. It’s hard to create substance living a life currently without. Really, the most interesting things accomplished this week was resetting my internal clock again for the umpteenth time, as well, as finally cashing out some savings bonds I had gathering dust for the better part of 35 years. The former I’m sure won’t last, and the latter was…Disappointing, to say, the least. Remember when savings bonds were considered to be a good investment? I do.

Anyway.

Don’t mind me, I’m being an old crank this week, (And the week after, and the week after that, and the..) This ain’t even my party, anyway, it’s yours! Hope you’re all having a good day; or, at the very least, someone brought donuts for the break room.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: If you have any mature savings bonds, maybe cash them out, now. Inflation’s not getting any better.

