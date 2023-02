Marvel Premiere #47 (April 1979) is the first appearance of Scott Lang as Ant-Man. This issue is also the first appearance of Cassie Lang and Darren Cross.

Scott, Cassie, and The Wasp will battle Kang in Ant-Man and The Wasp – Quantumania this Friday.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite bug/insect?

