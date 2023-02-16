Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 16

Today’s contestants are:

Brad, an actor, gave himself a multi-media experience in Philadelphia;

Ali, a product manager, is a symphony violinist; and

Stephen, a data scientist, got emails from Castro’s grandson. Stephen is a one-day champ with winnings of $38,401.

Jeopardy!

AN ANCIENT WONDER OF THE WORLD // CARS BY THE NUMBER // CELEBRITY RELATIVES // THE LETTER AFTER C // THE FORCE WILL BE WITH YOU // ALL WAYS

DD1 – $600 – THE FORCE WILL BE WITH YOU – 2 of nature’s 4 fundamental forces are these 2 whose names are antonyms, one binding quarks & one leading to radioactive decay (Stephen doubled to $3,600 and took the lead.)

Scores at first break: Stephen $4,600, Ali $1,400, Brad $4,800.

Scores going into DJ: Stephen $10,200, Ali $1,800, Brad $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

MILITARY MEN // SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER GEOGRAPHY // WOMEN AUTHORS // RANKS & TITLE // DISNEY MOVIE TAGLINES // “PLAIN” & “SIMPLE”

DD2 – $800 – DISNEY MOVIE TAGLINES – 1950: “Midnight never strikes when you’re in love” (Brad added $5,000 to his total of $6,800 vs. $11,400 for Stephen.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER GEOGRAPHY – Check out Akershus Fortress, begun in 1299, and a major landmark in this world capital (Brad dropped $4,000 from his score of $14,200 vs. $17,800 for Stephen.)

Brad forgot the categories a couple of times in DJ and it made a difference, as he fell just short of having half of Stephen’s score going into FJ at $10,600 vs. $21,800 for Stephen and $2,200 for Ali.

Final Jeopardy!

SPORTS – In 2010 they introduced the 4-point shot, 35 feet from the basket

Only Stephen was correct on FJ, adding just $500 to win with $22,300 for a two-day total of $60,701.

Final scores: Stephen $22,300, Ali $2,200, Brad $10,089.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER GEOGRAPHY, no one figured out that Talladega is in Alabama.

Pavlov problems: For a clue about an author from Mississippi, Brad’s mind immediately went to Faulkner, the subject of so many past clues about writers from that state. Unfortunately, the category was WOMEN AUTHORS, which nullified the power of the Pavlov.

Judging the judges: Apparently, for the 1937 Disney film, just “Snow White” will be accepted, and the host will provide the rest about the Seven Dwarfs.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are strong and weak? DD2 – What is “Cinderella”? DD3 – What is Oslo? FJ – Who are the Harlem Globetrotters?

