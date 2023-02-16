Comic Book Chat – K is for Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is hitting the big screen tomorrow. Today we are talking about the central villain in this entry in the franchise. Kang will be the next big bad and will be the focus of the next few MCU movies in Phase 5.

He was first introduced in Fantastic Four and has tussled with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes time and time again ( pun definitely intended).

Where does Kang rank in your list of supervillains?

Can he outshine Josh Brolins’ Thanos?

What are your favorite storylines featuring Kang?

Heres Variant Comics latest video about Kang.

