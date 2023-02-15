Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 15, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This is not at all surprising, but I absolutely loved Inu-Oh. Starring Avu-chan (of Queen Bee) and Mirai Moriyama and directed by Masaaki Yuasa, this movie combines music, dance, and stunning imagery to weave an incredible story about, well, stories. There’s a lot more to it than that, but you should watch it yourself to find out. 🙂 For now, here’s a trailer:

The music was, of course, one of my favorite parts. And speaking of music, if you liked the movie you might want to check out Queen Bee’s song, “INU-HIME”, which was inspired by the movie. The video also features Kenjiro Tsuda, the actor who played Inu-Oh’s father.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

