Tuesday’s Politics thread isn’t sure about these current plot lines, oh and Happy Valentine’s Day or whatever

Are we supposed to be more concerned about the aliens and balloons? Hunter Biden’s laptop? George Santos? There’s just a LOT going on this season and the plot lines are getting a little frayed. I mean, if the writer’s tie is all up in a “George stole Hunter’s laptop and discovered the balloons with it” story, I mean, I guess that could work? I dunno, I’m struggling.

A disturbing thread (if you click through, CW about pet death) on the train wreck in Ohio. I’m assuming Gov. DeWine hasn’t/won’t declare it a disaster because he doesn’t want to hand Biden a win, but come on, dude. Get your people some help!!

I spoke with the people of East Palestine, Ohio.

The government's deference to Norfolk Southern has left people lost, relying on each other instead. They have alarming symptoms. Their pets are dying. Some are even packing up to leave a place they love.https://t.co/M1YEUMzbBW — Prem (@prem_thakker) February 13, 2023

It’s not nearly as bad. It’s JUST as bad.

Jared Kushner's Saudi deals are tough to explain away. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer's indifference to the controversy is nearly as bad. https://t.co/pnDjbgQeUT — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) February 13, 2023

DA Fani Willis is pleased with the parts of the special grand jury that will be released on Thursday.

When I asked about her comments at last month's hearing that charging decisions were "imminent," DA Willis replied that she meant "legally imminent, not reporter imminent” 2/2 — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) February 13, 2023

There’s my three. So here’s where I ask everyone to be cool, be kind, and behave (and that includes being cool and kind, and behaving with other threads on this website, it shouldn’t have to be said!). So do it. Or I will turn this car around, do not tempt me. And don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...